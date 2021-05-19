South Shore Home of the Week: Hingham home seamlessly blends historic charm with modern comfort
Beth Doyle (bdoyle@wickedlocal.com), Maryclare Himmel (Correspondent) A sense of history beautifully blended with modern comfort characterizes this stunning home situated in the Glad Tidings Plain Historic District on Hingham's famed Main Street. The property's deep lot stretches back to conservation land with paths to Cushing Pond, a tranquil setting to enjoy year-round outdoor activities or simply experience nature.