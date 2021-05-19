Paul Hollywood's First Career Choice Might Surprise You
Paul Hollywood has been lucky. His family was always heavily into baking, something that inspired him to join the business himself as a professional chef. According to a piece by Sainsbury's Magazine, Hollywood has two generations of highly experienced bakers to look up to. His grandfather worked as the head baker at the Adelphi hotel in Liverpool while his dad ran a successful bakery business called Bread Winner. It had several branches across the U.K.www.mashed.com