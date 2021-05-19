Paul Hollywood's First Career Choice Might Surprise You

British artisan baker Paul Hollywood has been a judge on "The Great British Baking Show" (or as it's known in the U.K., "The Great British Bake-Off") since 2010, so he knows a thing or two about the sort of things that can go wrong when baking. But not all of those things involve the skill of the baker — or even the quality of the ingredients. Rather, some may involve issues relating to your oven, as Hollywood points out on the "fixing mistakes" page of his website. In fact, three of the baking issues the great British bread baker identifies are all potentially attributable to baking with an oven that fails to heat evenly. These issues include cakes that stubbornly slope to one side, sinking-fruit fruit cakes and loaves, and the dreaded "soggy-bottomed" pie.