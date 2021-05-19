newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Hollywood's First Career Choice Might Surprise You

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Hollywood has been lucky. His family was always heavily into baking, something that inspired him to join the business himself as a professional chef. According to a piece by Sainsbury's Magazine, Hollywood has two generations of highly experienced bakers to look up to. His grandfather worked as the head baker at the Adelphi hotel in Liverpool while his dad ran a successful bakery business called Bread Winner. It had several branches across the U.K.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hollywood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Long Hair#Television History#Head Chef#Family History#Art History#First Career Choice#Sainsbury S Magazine#Bread Winner#Radio Times#Woman Home#Independent#School Hollywood#Art School#Roots#Liverpool#Enjoyment#Adelphi#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Paul Hollywood's Trick To Keeping Scones Neat

We've all heard the phrase, "The devil is in the details," and it's never truer than when you are in the kitchen baking something special for friends and family. The seemingly simple takes much greater effort and time to get just right. This is why we have such admiration for the British chef and judge of "The Great British Bake Off," Paul Hollywood. Per Hollywood's website, although he started off as an artist who specialized in sculpting, his rich baking heritage called him to the family business where he excelled in all-things culinary.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why Paul Hollywood Thinks You Should Be Breaking This Bread Rule

There's nothing worse than an underproofed loaf of bread — at least according to "The Great British Bake Off" host Paul Hollywood. Whether it's ciabatta or cottage loaf, all purpose flour or self rising flour, the proofing stage is what literally makes or breaks the bread, and the temperature of the water can make all the difference (via Great British Food Awards).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Scone Ingredient Mary Berry And Paul Hollywood Can't Agree On

Tune into an episode or two of "The Great British Baking Show" and you're guaranteed to see at least one scone, whether it's one that's being meticulously prepared by a cheftestant or one that's being savored by one of the judges. Scones, after all, are a staple in the U.K. — light and fluffy, they're the perfect pairing for a cup of tea. Coming in both sweet and savory varieties, from blueberry and chocolate chip to rosemary and cheddar, scones are a cross between a buttermilk biscuit and a pastry.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

This Is Why Your Oven Isn't Working Properly, According To Paul Hollywood

British artisan baker Paul Hollywood has been a judge on "The Great British Baking Show" (or as it's known in the U.K., "The Great British Bake-Off") since 2010, so he knows a thing or two about the sort of things that can go wrong when baking. But not all of those things involve the skill of the baker — or even the quality of the ingredients. Rather, some may involve issues relating to your oven, as Hollywood points out on the "fixing mistakes" page of his website. In fact, three of the baking issues the great British bread baker identifies are all potentially attributable to baking with an oven that fails to heat evenly. These issues include cakes that stubbornly slope to one side, sinking-fruit fruit cakes and loaves, and the dreaded "soggy-bottomed" pie.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient Paul Hollywood Adds To All Of His Bread Recipes

There is no doubt that chef and television personality Paul Hollywood knows his way around a loaf of bread. Though Hollywood has judged everything from layer cakes to delicate pastries during his many seasons on the hit television show "The Great British Bake Off," baking bread has always been his passion — and he has a secret ingredient that just might help you master the art of whipping up fresh bread at home. It's even one that you likely have in your pantry already.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Paul Hollywood Didn't Want To Be On Television

Chef Paul Hollywood didn't know that he was destined to be a chef. Even though many of his family members were professional bakers, he simply didn't consider it a career option and set his sights on becoming a sculptor. According to his website, he changed his mind later, thanks to his father, who encouraged his son to consider becoming baker. After an apprenticeship and years of dedication and hard work, Hollywood became the head baker in the kitchens of several exclusive English hotels, including The Chester Grovernor and The Dorchester.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Knead Dough By Hand, According To Paul Hollywood

Breadmaking has become very popular as of late. Globe and Mail covered the why, but the how of becoming a thorough-bread-maker is a bit more complicated. There are many things that can go wrong in the process of baking bread — the dough not rising being one. Red Star Yeast lists other common issues, like the bread rising but collapsing in the oven, dough being too sticky, crust being too thick ... you get the picture. Some of these problems could be attributed to improper yeast usage, but kneading is also a very important and specific element in bread making.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Ticket to write! Royal Mail releases 12 stamps to honour ex-Beatle's Sir Paul McCartney's career

Royal Mail has revealed images of a set of 12 special stamps to honour music legend Sir Paul McCartney. The main stamp set features a selection of eight LPs which have defined the ex-Beatle's career from his first solo album, McCartney, released in 1970, through to his most recent number one album, McCartney III, which was recorded and released during lockdown in 2020.
Celebrities985theriver.com

Paul McCartney’s solo career celebrated with new series of UK postage stamps

U.K.’s Royal Mail has unveiled plans to honor Paul McCartney‘s career as “the most successful songwriter of all time” with a series of postage stamps and limited-edition souvenirs. The stamps, which will be released May 28 but can be pre-ordered now at RoyalMail.com, feature depictions of eight albums McCartney released...
CelebritiesPopculture

These Celebrity Heavy Metal Fans Might Surprise You

In March, during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Body Count won Best Metal Performance for their song "Bum Rush," but what surprised many is that the group is fronted by a very recognizable celebrity. Ice-T, who is both an accomplished rapper and actor, is the vocalist for the hardcore metal band. He has been starring in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2000, but has been putting out records with Body Count since 1992.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”

Finally, three years after releasing the first photo from the frequently delayed feature, the first trailer is out for Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” from Pathe Films and SBS Productions. The “Robocop,” “Total Recall,” “Showgirls,” “Starship Troopers” and “Basic Instinct” director last delivered 2016’s psychosexual thriller “Elle” which scored rave...
Musicmetalcastle.net

Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich’s New Style May Surprise You

Lars Ulrich dazzled his social media followers with a recent post he sent to celebrate his son Layne Ulrich’s birthday. On May 6, the drummer of the heavy metal band Metallica took to his Instagram account to show off his new style alongside his drummer son and celebrated his birthday by using that way.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's Where Nigella Lawson Really Learned To Cook

Nigella Lawson stood out when she was named one of ten most influential modern chefs of the decade by Britain's OFM (Observer Food Monthly) in 2013. Included in a list filled with names such as Gordon Ramsay, Heston Blumenthal, Jamie Oliver, Alain Ducasse, and David Chang, she was the token woman (via The Guardian). And while the others touted culinary school backgrounds — she had none.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mirror

I'm a Celebrity 2021 line-up: Famous faces rumoured to be on new series

Every year whispers begin way ahead of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starting on which famous faces have signed up to take part. And even though it is still not confirmed if the 2021 stint of the reality series will return to Australia this year, after the Coronavirus pandemic led to the 2020 show being filmed in North Wales, there are still several big names that are rumoured to be preparing to join hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly on the line-up.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Amanda Holden's enormous pink ball gown will blow your mind

Amanda Holden, you never cease to amaze us! Getting up bright and early on Monday morning, the 50-year-old didn't wear one of her usual high street dresses for her presenting gig on Heart Radio - oh no. Instead, she sported a huge ball gown by Dubai-based designer Atelier Zuhra. The...