ECISD to pay off bus lease agreement

 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have approved the district's early pay off of the bus lease agreement. By paying off the lease early, tax payers will save $162,195 in future interest. The District will have to pay $2,244,749.22 to end the lease agreement. The district will fully...

