3 Things Marketers Can Learn From the Media

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The pandemic has radically transformed the B2B marketing landscape, which means savvy marketers have had to reconsider how to best reach and engage with prospects and customers. Recent research by Nadel Phelan found that about 60% of companies reallocated their trade show budget to digital marketing last year, with an emphasis on developing content that provides value and builds trust. Successful marketers know that educating, entertaining and informing potential customers is key to building that trust and is much more effective at developing positive long-lasting relationships over the hard sell. Let’s explore why this shift is taking place and what best practices marketing professionals can take away to engage and convert potential customers.