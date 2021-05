Alaska checks all the boxes for COVID-19-safe travel, with wide-open spaces for easy social distancing, a sense of true escape and the assurance of traveling domestically. But this summer — like last summer — travelers have likely lost one convenient and affordable way to explore Alaska: by large cruise ship. Although legal challenges are underway, the closure of Canadian ports through February 2022 is likely to deprive travelers of cruises that often start around $100 a person a day.