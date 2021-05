May 12, 2021 - Following months of research, including 5,000 hours of interviews with stakeholders, the recently merged equals with come together under the name Empath Health. “The naming project was very enlightening—and very rewarding,” said Rafael Sciullo, CEO of the new organization. “Although the people interviewed were separated by organizations and sometimes by service lines, the sentiments and strengths mirrored one another. The similarities between the Empath and Stratum organizations were almost uncanny. Many shared that they themselves identify as empaths: those who can deeply sense the feelings and experiences of others.”