The "Ham It Up" Fun Run & Walk over in Inverness, is scheduled for NEXT Sunday, May 2nd. The 2 miles run kicks off at 4 o'clock, with the 1 mile run/walk at 4:05. There'll be Bingo (ham prizes) from 5 until 6 o'clock on Sunday afternoon from 5 until 6, at the Inverness Supper Club. Fees will be $14 for youth 10 years & under, $20, for adults & youth 11 years & older & $5 for Bingo ONLY. You'll be GUARANTEED a T shirt if you call & get signed up BEFORE NEXT Friday, the 30th. Get ready to "Ham It Up" & get your "guaranteed" T shirt by calling 759 5835.