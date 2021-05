LeBron James returned to Staples Center on Sunday night, just not dressed in the way Lakers fans would want. The 36-year-old came to the bench moments after tip-off, clad in all black except for his neon green sneakers — the first time James has sat courtside since sitting out again to recover his troublesome right ankle. It perhaps marked progress: The Lakers said James was not present at the last three games due to an excused absence to rest the injury. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=45Y9QFEG&cid=8122&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.