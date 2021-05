The math behind the tsunami of change hurtling toward the Kansas City Police Department is simple. There’s a lot to do and not enough officers to handle it. Calls for service, including 911 pleas for help from the public, were up 15% during April. Homicides are on track to repeat, if not exceed, the record total of 182 during 2020. The same can be said of drive-by shootings and gunshots that hit someone, but thankfully, don’t take their life.