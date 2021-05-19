newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Government

Work group proposes new work travel policies for Baltimore City elected officials

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZyeI_0a4Uqj2F00

A work group formed by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released its recommendations on how city elected officials should go about traveling in their work capacity.

The review was conducted after the city's Inspector General found that State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby had on multiple occasions taken work trips without approval from the Board of Estimates.

At question is a clause in the city Administrative Manual that reads in part;

"Travel that costs more than $800, as well as any travel outside of the continental United States regardless of source of funds or cost of trip, must be approved by the BOE. Additionally, BOE approval is required if the official’s absence exceeds five workdays or involves one or both weekend days."

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming concluded that Mosby took at least 15 such trips.

Mosby's attorneys argued the rule only applied if their client was requesting the city to pay or reimburse her for the trips.

At the time, City Solicitor Jim Shea issued a written opinion on the matter, which seemed to raise more questions than answers.

Shea said there was nothing in the City Charter or Codes saying approval is or isn't required before an elected official travels for a non-city funded trip.

RELATED : Baltimore Mayor taps group to review travel policies for elected officials, amid Mosby fallout

That led the Mayor to impanel a 90-day work group made up of the City Administrator, City Solicitor, Director of Human Resources, and Director of Finance, to look over the policies.

They were tasked with clarifying the approval process for elected official travel, the procedure for trips that do not require public dollars, and the definition of time off for elected officials who are not on a full-time schedule per the City Charter.

Ultimately, the panel proposed mandating all travel valued at more than $100 to be approved by the Board of Estimates, regardless of whether the trip is entirely paid for or in part by third parties.

Other recommendations include requiring public officials to disclose where they are going, the purpose and cost of the trip, and who is paying for it.

Additionally, the group suggested any trip lasting longer than a week be approved.

“The recommended procedures for travel by public officials bring clarity to the rules and emphasize the importance of transparency,” Shea said regarding the proposals.

The proposed guidelines, which would revise language in the City’s administrative manual, will be considered by the Board of Estimates at an upcoming meeting.

Read all the recommendations below.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

5K+
Followers
961
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Work#Work Group#Elected Officials#Public Policies#State Officials#Public Officials#State Attorney General#Inspector General#The Board Of Estimates#Administrative Manual#The City Administrator#City Solicitor#Human Resources#Finance#Baltimore Mayor#Travel Policies#Baltimore City#United States#Public Dollars#Transparency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
PoliticsWashington Missourian

City Officials: Public works likely focus of relief funds

The city of Washington is poised to directly receive nearly $2.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress in March. A special meeting of the Washington City Council has been called for Monday at 6 p.m. so city leaders...
Illinois GovernmentChicago Tribune

Departing members of Park Ridge City Council recognized, new elected officials take oath of office

Newly elected officials were welcomed to the Park Ridge City Council last week, while special recognition was given to departing members. The May 3 swearing-in ceremony was different than past years, as it took place entirely online. Additionally, the oath of office was given by the city’s deputy city clerk, Brigid Madden, rather than City Clerk Betty Henneman, who has administered the oath to a majority of elected city officials for the last three decades.
Tennessee GovernmentShelbyville Times-Gazette

City considers fund for public works

Despite a proposal for a $17 solid waste collection fee — one which was set to be passed on to those using city garbage service — was recently defeated by Shelbyville City Council, new City Manager Joshua Ray is still pushing for the enactment of a separate enterprise fund for public works.
Utah Governmentvalleyjournals.com

State Sen. Mayne shows city elected officials the new $4.1 billion SLC airport

Artwork in this main corridor at the new Salt Lake City International Airport has earned it the name, “The Canyon.” (Meredith Harker) Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson and members of the city council only thought they were touring the biggest and most expensive construction project they would see up close and personal this spring, when they walked through the new $39 million Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in late March.
Electionspilot.com

Column: Our Elected Officials Often Working Behind Our Backs

You likely do not spend much time thinking about how elected officials are conducting themselves and the offices to which you elected them. Most people do not. Trust me when I say elected officials are fine with that. And yet, history has shown that an informed and engaged citizenry is...
Georgia Governmentwfxg.com

Augusta Mayor proposes 'Housing for Working Families' package

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As planned Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went before the commission's administrative services committee today to propose tax incentives that's a part of what he's calling the Housing for Working Families package. The package focuses on increasing economic development in the city and providing more affordable and...
Durango Herald

Support working families through tax policy

This tax day, our elected leaders need to finally do right by our community and economy by passing tax policies that lift up working families, women and communities of color, not the super wealthy and mega-corporations. It is long past time for those who have the most to pay their fair share.
California Governmentcapradio.org

Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby Announces Candidacy For State Senate / Work-From-Home Challenges During Pandemic / Tahoe Author Suzanne Roberts’ New Book Of World Travels

The State Senate race for California’s 6th district is filling up with candidates hoping to represent Sacramento. In our first in a series of upcoming interviews with the candidates, City Council Member Angelique Ashby talks about her priorities as she officially launches her campaign. Plus, new survey results show people working from home with children have been struggling with productivity, and now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 12 to 15 year-olds, we take a look at what parents, children, and educators need to know about vaccinating adolescents.
Iowa Governmentkiwaradio.com

City Working To Rezone Housing Development

Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council met Wednesday afternoon they approved a change to a zoning ordinance affecting a residential property just outside the city limits. Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker says the property that was rezoned at Wednesday’s meeting is in a small residential subdivision located southwest...
Politicsbloomingtonmn.gov

Solid Waste Working Group Meeting

A joint meeting of the City Council Solid Waste Working Group and Sustainability Commission Solid Waste Working Group to continue discussion of residential curbside organics recycling. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will take place via Webex. Members of the public can join the meeting using one of the methods below.
GovernmentKFYR-TV

Minot Public Works, Engineering won’t move to new city hall

MINOT, N.D. – Alderman heard a report at the Monday City Council Meeting about keeping public works in their own building when administration moves to a new city hall. Engineers said their department and community development work better together, they can take advantage of investment in the public works building.