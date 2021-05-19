Flash Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1104 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing moderate rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Robstown, San Patricio, Banquete, Bluntzer, Calallen, Annaville, Agua Dulce and North San Pedro. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov