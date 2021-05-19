Flash Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1104 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing moderate rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Robstown, San Patricio, Banquete, Bluntzer, Calallen, Annaville, Agua Dulce and North San Pedro. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nueces County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 16 miles east of Kingsville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bishop, Riviera Beach, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 688. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.