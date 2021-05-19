Flood Warning issued for Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Grimes; Harris; Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker; Waller The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas West Central San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Willis, Prairie View, Pinehurst, Waller, Panorama Village, Magnolia, New Waverly, Pine Island, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Lake Conroe Dam, Huntsville State Park, Dobbin, Dacus, Plantersville and Oakhurst. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED