Flood Warning issued for Waller by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Waller The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Warning for Small Streams in Northeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1105 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms overnight. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prairie View and Waller. Flooding is occurring along Mound Creek at FM 362.alerts.weather.gov