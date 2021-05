COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three shooting deaths within a 24-hour period, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is calling for the community to help curb gun violence. "It's going to take parents, grandparents, churches, schools and community leaders. It's going to take everybody working together to do something about this problem," Lott said. "The number one problem that we've got in the Columbia area is young people with guns who have zero conscience, who do not value human life whatsoever and do not hesitate taking a gun and shooting people."