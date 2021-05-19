Britain’s Oldest Foundry Forged the Liberty Bell and Big Ben—Now the Public is Fighting a Boutique Hotel to Save Whitechapel
A group of campaigners and artists have joined together to throw a significant spanner in the works of a venture capital firm’s takeover of a historic London foundry. Plans to turn the site into a boutique hotel with office space for “creatives” and a café and restaurant has earned the ire of artists, former foundry craftsmen, community organizers, and heritage building conservationists.www.goodnewsnetwork.org