Alabama Government

BOE approves personnel items

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 2 hours ago

The Chilton County Board of Education held a quick voting session on May 18, approving personnel measures in preparation for the coming school year. The board unanimously approved hiring two teachers, one for Jemison Middle School and one for Clanton Elementary School; a counselor for Jemison Intermediate; and five substitutes.

