Crime & Safety

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — A 19-year-old college student was jailed Tuesday for her role in a crash that killed a Salisbury man. Maija Dionna Sharp, a student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, faces a charge of felony death by vehicle after she allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 in Concord and struck a car carrying a Salisbury man and his wife.

