During its May 4, 2021 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Fulton County Board of Education to fund the rehabilitation of four tennis courts at Ridgeview Charter Middle School. This IGA proposes a 50/50 cost share to renovate two tennis courts and convert two tennis courts to four dedicated pickleball courts. The agreement provides the City’s use of the property for 10 years. The courts will be maintained by the City’s Recreation and Parks staff, and will be available for public use during non-school hours and throughout the year when school is not in session.