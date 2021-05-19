newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shrek at 20: Haters be damned, this grumpy ogre changed cinema

By Sam Summers
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGrW8_0a4Ul2Fk00

Shrek has always occupied a strange position in the cultural conversation.â€¯The groundbreaking animation from upstart studio DreamWorks , which turned 20 this week,â€¯ certainly has its fans – its ubiquitous place at the heart of online meme-dom is testament to that – but it’s also long had its detractors.â€¯To some, the movie was â€¯ground zero for an uninspired wave of snarky animated blockbustersâ€¯, from DreamWorks’ follow-up Shark Tale to Disney’s own Chicken Little and the inescapable Minions franchise. While there’s truth to that claim, Shrek’s significance goes far beyond that.

When it comes to Shrek , I know my onions, so to speak. I’ve written a book about its impact and legacy, given talks on its bold, postmodern storytelling techniques â€¯at universities around the country, and I’m organising the first academic conference dedicated to unpacking its many layers.

The film subverts typical fairytale dynamics by following a grumpy but misunderstood ogre ( Mike Myers ) and his companion Donkey (Eddie Murphy). He journeys to save a beautiful princess (Cameron Diaz) – who isn’t all that she seems herself – and save his beloved swamp from the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). It’s a simple story, but the way in which it was told managed to shake up the animation industry to the point that I’ve spent a big chunk of my career discussing its history. It was a breakthrough film in a host of ways – it was one of the first to render computer-animated humans who didn’t look creepy as hell, for example – but it’s Shrek ’s anarchic take on mega-successful Disney classics that makes it really significant.

Certain critics have argued that this attitude is cynical and destructive, but in reality it was essential to the evolution of Hollywood animation from the repetitive Disney approach that had dominated in one form or another since the 1930s. As an animation buff, I’ve got a huge place in my heart for Disney – almost as much as I did back in 2001, asâ€¯an eight-year-old Lion King nut about to have my world turned upside down by Shrek itself. But I have never held up those classic fairytale musicals as untouchable sacred texts,â€¯ ones that need to â€¯be locked away like a princess in a towerâ€¯ andâ€¯ protectedâ€¯ from satire and parody. In the animation world, Disney is as close to The Man as you can get, and taking them down a peg has been a winning formula ever since the Looney Tunes first tried it in the 1940s.

By the end of the 1990s, Disney was bigger than ever, and their approach to converting classic fairytales into blockbusterâ€¯ musicalsâ€¯ had spawned a raft of imitators. It’s no wonder audiences were ready to eat up what Shrek had to offer. But the movie’s approach to sticking it to the Mouse is more sophisticated than the farting ogres and burping princesses highlighted by its critics. Take its villain, Lord Farquaad, his obsession with perfection, and his hatred of the unruly fairytale creatures he struggles to control. His kingdom, Duloc, is a clear nod to Disneyland, from its irritating animatronics and mascots to its pristinely artificial aesthetic.

Compare this to Shrek ’s swamp – filthy and grotesque, yes, but also incredibly appealing – and you’ve got a clear critique of Disney’s sanitised, family-friendly versions of such grimy European folk tales. Farquaad represents Disney as a cold adaptation machine, seizing stories from around the world and forcing them into the same “perfect” box. As satire, it might not be radical – especially since Shrek producer Jeffrey Katzenberg was one of the architects of that same approach from his time at Disney. But, coming at the tail end of Disney’s world-conquering Nineties run, it felt necessary.

By 2000, it was clear that the cycle of fairytale musicals that had dominated Hollywood animation for a decade had run its course. Box office takings were dropping as audiences tired of the formula. Films such as Tarzan and Hercules lost money, while other studios diluted the market with also-rans (think 20th Century Fox’s Anastasia ). Meanwhile, Toy Story ’s cutting-edge computer-animationâ€¯ hadâ€¯ made Disney’s hand-drawn aesthetic seem quaint. The industry was floundering trying to find the next big thing. Disney and its competitors moved from musicals to sci-fi actioners likeâ€¯ Atlantis: The Lost Empire â€¯and Titan AE with mixed results, while early CGI efforts like Dinosaur and Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within â€¯got lost in the uncanny valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FotA2_0a4Ul2Fk00

When critics come for Shrek , they tend to take aim less at its merits as a film and more at its legacy, deriding the slew of imitators that followed in its wake. What needs to be acknowledged, though, is how much of a boon this has been for mainstream Hollywood animation. Disney had a complete monopoly over the form for most of the 20th century, and their movies became artistically stagnant as a result. Competition is important, and Shrek provided a roadmap for a wave of competitors to get into the game. With its canny use of hit songs, celeb voiceovers and pop culture gags, it gave these studios a new formula to follow. What made Shrek a hit was seen as easier to duplicate than the magic mix of zany invention and sincerity that fuelled Pixar’s string of successes. It was a lucrative approach that kept these fledgling studios open long enough to make real aesthetic innovations in the field.

Critics would be right to say that the last two decades of Hollywood animation have felt a bit samey. Hand-drawn animation has continued to flourish around the world, with movies like The Tale of the Princess Kaguya from Japan’s Studio Ghibli and Wolfwalkers from Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon proving that there’s still new ground to be broken in that century-old medium. Meanwhile computer animation, especially in the US, seems to centre around the same Pixar-style 3D visuals mixed with Shrek ’s pop-infused sensibilities. But while some are keen to lay the blame for that at the feet of DreamWorks and their most celebrated ogre, I’d argue that by breaking the mould of what the animated feature could be – and breaking the industry wide open in the process – Shrek paved the way for future innovations.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the recent The Mitchells vs the Machines have been rightly held up as major leaps in the development of computer-animated film, moving away from traditional 3D designs and embracing the full potential of the technology in wacky and inventive ways. In their postmodern, densely intertextual approach to storytelling and comedy, these films are some of the first to take the baton from Shrek and carry it to the next level. Even more importantly, though, the studio behind them – Sony Pictures Animation – probably wouldn’t exist today if it hadn’t had a decade’s worth of success with Shrek-alikes like Open Season and Hotel Transylvania . More studios makes for more animation and, importantly, more jobs for animators. By galvanising the industry when it needed it the most, Shrek helped change cinema, and its impact on animation remains far broader than its detractors often give it credit for.

The Independent

The Independent

128K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Disney Animation#Damned#Computer Animation#Creepy Movies#Disney Movies#Animated Films#Sci Fi Movies#Pixar Animation#Shark Tale#Chicken Little#Minions#As#Looney Tunes#Mouse#European#Tarzan#Toy Story#Sci Fi Actioners Like#Titan Ae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
Japan
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Moviescoachellavalleyweekly.com

SHREK TURNS 20!

Experience SHREK like never before. The first ever Academy Award® winner for Best Animated Feature celebrates its 20th anniversary this spring. The hilarious adventure comedy stars the adroit voice talents of Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow. The incredibly original and singular blockbuster movie that launched three...
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Shrek: 20th Anniversary Edition Arrives On 4K UHD

The Oscar-winning Shrek celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special anniversary addition arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Hard to believe as it might be but at one time, Steven Spielberg wanted to produce the film in a traditionally animated style. I’m sorry to say that it’s certainly impossible to see this film in any style other than CGI. Anyway, the film also made its way over to DreamWorks and the rest is history. To nobody’s surprise, it would also become the first film to take home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
MoviesThrillist

What Animation Hell Hath 'Shrek' Wrought?

'Shrek' upended the standards of animated movies, and not necessarily in good ways. Welcome to Shrek Week, Thrillist Entertainment's celebration of 20 years of Shrek. We've already rewatched the movie to see how it holds up, defended the Shrek 2 soundtrack, paid tribute to the best Shrek quotes and merchandise, discussed weird Shrek memes, looked at the "what if?" scenarios that could have completely changed Shrek history, and explored whether Shrek is a Libertarian. We close out the week by examining the influence Shrek has had on animation.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Shrek 4K Ultra HD Review

Shrek became such a big hit because it had several components that came together perfectly. Sometimes a movie comes along that takes everyone by surprise and becomes a huge box office hit. Twenty years ago, one of these films was Universal Studios'/DreamWorks' animated hit, Shrek. With an all-star cast of comedic vocal talent, the movie was funny and sweet and so successful that it went on to have three sequels (with a fourth one rumored to be in the works), an amusement park ride, and two television specials. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. Therefore, it is no surprise that, in honor of the original Shrek movie's twentieth anniversary, the film is being released on 4K.
MoviesThe Guardian

‘I walked out of Avengers profoundly changed’: our writers’ favourite cinema moments

The happiest moment I’ve experienced in a cinema. It is so difficult to pin down a “happiest” moment in the cinema, as opposed to the clearer spikes of fear, amusement or euphoria, maybe because the happy feeling can bubble along more or less unobtrusively all the way through a good film. But for pure directionless, laid-back, sunlit happiness that I remember coursing through me and the entire cinema audience like a wave, I want to nominate the Me and Julio montage in Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums.
Moviesinlander.com

Shrek Forever After

Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like a real ogre. Duped into signing a contract with devious Rumpelstiltskin, he finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, where ogres are hunted, Rumpelstiltskin rules, and he and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) have never met. Shrek must find a way out of the contract to restore his world and reclaim his true love.
MoviesNo Film School

Could Beauty Be Killing Cinema?

Cinematography has gotten so clear and perfect—but is that within the essence of cinema?. I love going to the movies. There's something about seeing a story on the largest screen possible that totally envelopes you. You aren't looking at your phone or chatting with the person next to you (hopefully), just being totally absorbed by the story at hand.
MoviesComicBook

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Released

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania's new trailer is here. After teasing it last week, Sony Pictures released the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie's trailer on Monday. Todd Durham created the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Primal) directed the first three movies in the series -- Hotel Transylvania in 2021, Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018. Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, Uncut Gems) led the voice cast as Dracula. For the fourth and, according to the studio, the final installment of the series, Tartakovsky will write while Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon take over directing duties. Brian Hull will provide Dracula's voice.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

New Black Widow Clip Released During MTV Movie & TV Awards

A new clip was released tonight during the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. The event was hosted by Leslie Jones at the Palladium where it was broadcast live. During the awards show, Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award. This is an award the honors beloved actors who have contributed to both film and television. Others who have been honored with this award include Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, and others.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Contemporary Queens of Action Cinema

Tom Jolliffe on the current leading ladies of action…. The 21st century has seen many things. Among those has been a push for equality across all spectrums. Of course there’s work still to be done, but progress has at least been made. The action genre has historically been monopolised by male stars. This was slightly different in Chinese cinema where Wuxia films of the 50’s and 60’s had an even balance between male and female lead pictures. Beyond then, the trend passed in and out of certain cinema regions. In Hong Kong cinema during the 80’s, Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Rothrock lead a resurgence in interest for female lead martial arts films. Prior to that, American cinema’s fascination seemed to begin and end in exploitation films. There were Russ Meyer skin flicks (plus some action elements) with female lead heroines. Then in the 70’s, stars like Pam Grier became hugely popular in the Blaxploitation action pictures.
Georgia Entertainmentwegotthiscovered.com

Cruella Reportedly Features Disney’s First Out Gay Character

Cruella reportedly features Disney’s first ever out gay character. Emma Stone has been attached to this 101 Dalmatians prequel for years and now it’s finally almost here – and it appears that it’ll feature a major milestone for the studio. Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph has already seen the movie, and though the review embargo doesn’t lift until next week, she’s revealed one thing that fans can expect from it.
MoviesNo Film School

Who Will Save Arclight Cinemas?

This week on the No Film School Podcast, after mourning the loss of the Arclight and Pacific Theaters, we now speculate on hopes for its survival. Also, we offer the secrets of keeping a franchise fresh and exciting after many sequels or reboots. In Tech News: FilmConvert releases new software...
Moviesbostonguide.com

“Fast Fridays” with Showcase Cinemas

In celebration of the upcoming release of F9, Universal Pictures and Showcase present weekly free screenings of the FAST film series at theaters leading up to F9’s release on June 25. This is a chance to experience these films on the big screen again, the way they were meant to...
Visual Artocula.com

The Age of Cinema

To commemorate the end of another compelling awards season, we look at artwork inspired by film from throughout the ages. The Oscars, first awarded in 1929, commemorate the best of Hollywood cinema and have come to represent the glitz and glamour of the business. From taking inspiration from the cinematography and narrative of films to artists' capturing behind the scenes action, creatives from all different genres and mediums have paid homage to the silver screen. We look at a selection of works inspired by the magic of motion pictures.
MoviesComicBook

Amazing Spider-Man Star on If He Wants to Return as Green Goblin or Play a New Character

Marvel Studios managed to reach a surprising agreement with Sony Pictures about the future of Spider-Man back in 2015, which saw plans for the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man series dissolve, but if actor Dane DeHaan was offered the opportunity to either reprise his role of Green Goblin in an upcoming project or take on a new superhero series, he'd prefer to invest in a fresh franchise. One of DeHaan's latest ventures into a beloved adaptation is starring in the new Apple TV+ series Lisey's Story, which not only is inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, but also saw King write each episode himself. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.
TV & Videos101espn.com

The Hater Episode

Michelle and Ceruti are in their element this week for a special edition of the pod. In “The Hater Episode” they go through a bunch of different categories (movies, food, music and more) and talk about all the things that people seem to love that they just can’t get down with. Let the controversy begin!