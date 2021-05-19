newsbreak-logo
Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Georgia’s governor on Wednesday appointed a panel to determine whether a sheriff accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody should be suspended pending the outcome of federal charges. A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The indictment accuses...

