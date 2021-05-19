Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the gas tax in Georgia in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. The Governor also announced that Georgia is increasing the weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries. The order further prohibits price gouging by bad actors looking to exploit the situation. “My office has been in close contact with company and industry officials since we first learned of the Colonial cyber attack over the weekend,” said Governor Kemp. “Unfortunately, extensive media coverage has caused people to panic which has resulted in higher gas prices. We are taking action to relieve some of the cost burden from Georgians as Colonial recovers by suspending fuel taxes, increasing the weight limit for supply trucks, and prohibiting price gouging. We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week. There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas. With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal.”