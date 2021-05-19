BRENHAM ISD GIFTED AND TALENTED PROGRAM COULD SEE CUTS

Brenham ISD’s Gifted and Talented (GT) program could see a reduction in the amount of hours students spend in the program, as well as how many teachers are involved. At Monday’s school board meeting, trustees heard a report from Special Programs and Advanced Academics Director Lori Ruiz-Wamble, who explained that there could be a shift to the Challenging Scientific Investigations (CSI) program, science and technology enrichment for students in grades 2-6. The presentation shared by Ruiz-Wamble indicated that CSI students would go down to weekly two-hour enrichment lessons with one CSI teacher, who would travel to all elementary schools and have a home campus at Brenham Middle School. This compares to the 2019-20 school year, which had weekly five-hour enrichment with two teachers in grades 2-4 and three hours per week from core instruction in grades 5 and 6. During the 2019-20 school year, students would travel to and from Krause Elementary School for their enrichment lessons.