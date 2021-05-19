newsbreak-logo
Texas Education

BRENHAM ISD GIFTED AND TALENTED PROGRAM COULD SEE CUTS

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 39 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenham ISD’s Gifted and Talented (GT) program could see a reduction in the amount of hours students spend in the program, as well as how many teachers are involved. At Monday’s school board meeting, trustees heard a report from Special Programs and Advanced Academics Director Lori Ruiz-Wamble, who explained that there could be a shift to the Challenging Scientific Investigations (CSI) program, science and technology enrichment for students in grades 2-6. The presentation shared by Ruiz-Wamble indicated that CSI students would go down to weekly two-hour enrichment lessons with one CSI teacher, who would travel to all elementary schools and have a home campus at Brenham Middle School. This compares to the 2019-20 school year, which had weekly five-hour enrichment with two teachers in grades 2-4 and three hours per week from core instruction in grades 5 and 6. During the 2019-20 school year, students would travel to and from Krause Elementary School for their enrichment lessons.

kwhi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Alternative Education#Isd#Gifted Students#Elementary Education#School Education#School Teachers#Brenham Isd#Special Programs And#Advanced Academics#Csi#Brenham Middle School#Krause Elementary School#Brenham Isd#Daep#Board#School Year#Full Time Teachers#Schools#Certified Teachers
