Charlotte Flair donned special new gear inspired by Disney's Cruella de Vil for her match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash! Ever since Charlotte Flair returned to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 37, she has been completely turning into her more heel self as she boasts about being the queen of the women's division like she has in the past. This came to a head with WrestleMania Backlash as she was inserted into Asuka's rematch against current Raw Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. It only stands to reason that Charlotte would then take it a step further for the actual pay per view.