Eric Bischoff Addresses The “War” Between WWE and AEW

During the latest edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on the current AEW product:. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is writing and producing their show to appeal to that 10% of the audience that makes 90% of the noise and it’s working for them, go forth and f***ing prosper folks. Keep doing what you’re doing if that’s your goal and it’s working. If you’re growing your audience by doing what you’re doing, continue to grow your audience. I personally feel that the show does cater to the smallest but loudest percentage of the audience and does have a little bit too much of an indie feel to it. It’s not a criticism, it’s a distinction. There’s nothing wrong with Indie wrestling, there’s a lot of it that I really really enjoy.”