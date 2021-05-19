Eric Bischoff Addresses The “War” Between WWE and AEW
During his recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the competition between WWE and AEW…. “I don’t think Vince [McMahon] cares. I know wrestling fans like to think that there’s this battle between AEW and WWE. I’m not in WWE offices, so I’m going to suggest based on my experience and the relationships that I have with people that are in WWE, the very fact that I made an appearance on AEW a month before they inducted me into the Hall of Fame suggests to me that they really don’t care. Are they aware? Sure. Is Vince McMahon walking around kicking people in the ass saying ‘God dammit, how did they beat us to the punch?’”www.pwmania.com