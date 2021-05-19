newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Eric Bischoff Addresses The “War” Between WWE and AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the competition between WWE and AEW…. “I don’t think Vince [McMahon] cares. I know wrestling fans like to think that there’s this battle between AEW and WWE. I’m not in WWE offices, so I’m going to suggest based on my experience and the relationships that I have with people that are in WWE, the very fact that I made an appearance on AEW a month before they inducted me into the Hall of Fame suggests to me that they really don’t care. Are they aware? Sure. Is Vince McMahon walking around kicking people in the ass saying ‘God dammit, how did they beat us to the punch?’”

www.pwmania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Eric Bischoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Combat#The Hall Of Fame#Wwe Offices#Wrestling Fans#Cosplay Folks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

Chris Jericho Pushes for Recently Released WWE Star to Join AEW

Of all the wrestlers WWE released last month, Samoa Joe stood out as one of the biggest names that another promotion might want to sign to a new contract. "The Samoan Submission Machine" held world championships in both Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling before signing with WWE, and while he never reached the heights in the company fans were hoping for he did prove to be a force in the ring, on the microphone and even as a color commentator. Joe had been relegated to the Raw commentary team for nearly a full year prior his release due to an injury, and will now have to wait until mid-July before he can wrestle for another televised promotion.
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes on Booking Eva Marie on WWE Raw, Mansoor, AEW's Title Picture, More

What will Eva Marie have in store for the WWE Universe upon returning to Raw?Credit: WWE.com. With Monday Night Raw struggling creatively now more than ever before, it was imperative WWE incorporated some fresh faces into the program. Thankfully, the company took a few small steps in the right direction with the introductions of Eva Marie and Mansoor on the May 3 edition.
WWEPWMania

How Eric Bischoff Feels About The Current AEW Product

During the latest edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on the current AEW product:. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is writing and producing their show to appeal to that 10% of the audience that makes 90% of the noise and it’s working for them, go forth and f***ing prosper folks. Keep doing what you’re doing if that’s your goal and it’s working. If you’re growing your audience by doing what you’re doing, continue to grow your audience. I personally feel that the show does cater to the smallest but loudest percentage of the audience and does have a little bit too much of an indie feel to it. It’s not a criticism, it’s a distinction. There’s nothing wrong with Indie wrestling, there’s a lot of it that I really really enjoy.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jake Hager Comments On Leaving WWE In 2017, AEW Changing His Life, More

During a recent interview with The Independent, Jake Hager commented on his decision to leave WWE in 2017, AEW changing his life, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On leaving WWE back in 2017: “As soon as I left the WWE. The whole point...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Has A Little “Too Much Of An Indie Feel To It”

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked about AEW’s relationship with TNT and whether he’s upset that they are allowed to get away with certain things that he wasn’t able to as President of WCW. Bischoff said nothing that AEW does involving Turner Broadcasting bothers him because the company has changed since he was involved with the company over 20 years ago.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On Whether AEW Caters To ‘Smart’ Fans Too Much, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the five wrestlers he’d pick to start a pro wrestling company, AEW catering to “smart” fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On whether AEW caters too much to “smart” fans:...
WWEPWMania

Will WWE Push Up Return To Arenas Due To AEW Touring Announcement?

AEW announced on Monday that they will return to the road in July with Dynamite TV tapings and other live events. It was previously reported that WWE wanted to be the first company to return to ticketed live events, and that if AEW was to start touring in July, then WWE may move their return date up because they were open to doing everything they can to make sure AEW doesn’t start touring first.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/7): WWE SmackDown Review, AEW Dynamite Ratings, SummerSlam Update

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) and Jax Callans (@JaxCallans) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after SmackDown. Topics include:. – WWE SmackDown Review. – AEW Dynamite Ratings. – WWE SummerSlam Possibly Being Held Early. You can watch the full episode in...
WWEsportsgrindentertainment.com

Brian Pillman is quintessential ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ story

Evan Husney could easily see “Dark Side of the Ring” having a different name. The VICE docuseries, which tackles some of pro wrestling’s most colorful, infamous and complex characters and stories, has aimed at giving the most honest portrayal of its subjects by providing a deep look at influences on the person we see on screen and the situations in their real life going on around it.
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Believes Daniel Bryan Is Staying With WWE

Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract ran out, but the company is pushing hard to get him to ink a new deal. This situation is ongoing and it obviously stretched backstage. According to Fightful Select, several talents have said that Daniel Bryan didn’t make a big deal about his contract running up. Many only “heard it through the grapevine” over the past few weeks.
WWEringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Rips WWE For Saying Wednesday Night Wars Was Imaginary

The Wednesday Night Wars between WWE and AEW began in October 2019 as AEW Dynamite and NXT went head-to-head every week in order to see who would come out the better show. AEW Dynamite would win in the ratings war for the majority of the time. The Wars finally came to an end after NXT moved to Tuesday nights.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE Firing Mark Carrano

Wrestling Inc. broke the news last week that WWE has fired Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano. Recently released WWE superstar Mickie James revealed that after leaving the company, she received a black garbage bag filled with her belongings. Since the incident, Carrano has been receiving harsh criticism from...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Out AEW For Disrespecting Impact World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley [aka Bully Ray] has called out Kenny Omega and AEW for disrespecting the Impact World Championship. On this week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Tony Schiavone made an announcement regarding the AEW World Championship. During the segment, Omega came out with the AEW World Title belt strapped to his waist but the rest of his titles – the AAA Mega Championship, Impact World Championship and TNA World Championship – were carried by MT Nakazawa.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Daniel Bryan is No Longer Under Contract to WWE; AEW Confirmed?

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the hottest pro wrestling gossip. Daniel Bryan is no longer contracted to WWE, according to a story first broken by comrade Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select and later confirmed by comrade Dave Meltzer. Bryan's contract, according to the report, ended after his WWE Championship match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown last week. Bryan lost the match, and as per the stipulation, was forced to leave Smackdown. The storyline served as a convenient way to write Bryan off the show if he chooses not to sign a new deal with the company. It's a lot like when I faked my own death in 2013 so my protege, Maduro, could take over. Sometimes you need to have a good reason for these things in kayfabe, comrades.