All the new Google Maps features announced at I/O

Google I/O is on the horizon, and with the schedule published already, there’s a lot that we expect to see at the event. It kicks off on May 18th through to May 20th in the form of a virtual event that anyone can attend, and the big one that many of us will be looking forward to is the launch of Android 12. We’ve gotten through a number of developer previews already, but a last-minute Android 12 leak from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has shown off some new Google widgets and animations ahead of the company’s upcoming event. Prosser also shared images earlier in the week of what he claims to be the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro – devices not expected to launch until much later in the year.