DES MOINES — Every point certainly counted this season in deciding the CIML Metro conference girls tennis championship. Ottumwa and Des Moines Roosevelt battled through an even split of six singles matches and were still tied with one match left on the court. Addison Grade and Beverly Bishop brought home a conference crown for Ottumwa, earning a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win in the No. 3 doubles match over Ivy McFetridge and Addie Pennington to clinch a 6-5 Bulldog win, clinching the Metro title on Tuesday at the McCollum Waveland Tennis Complex.