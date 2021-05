The Center at Deltona will present Myke Herlihy, host of Real Laughs on Real Radio 104.1, who has appeared on CBS. Mr. Herlihy will perform at 8 p.m. at 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Parties should try to arrive together to be seated. There is a two-item minimum purchase in the showroom. Anyone 18 or older is welcome. Admission is $5 plus fees. For more information, visit thecenteratdeltona.com/home/news/bonkerz-comedy-club-center-deltona-0.