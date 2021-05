It’s one thing to report fish are being caught across southeast Louisiana, and another thing to know just where and how. Here’s the wheres and hows. The Delacroix area has exploded with speckled trout. Use any soft-plastic minnow imitation you like as long as it has some chartreuse coloration, and as long as you put it under a cork, and as long as you chase the birds. You can match the dominant color of your lure with the available light — dark colors for low-light hours (or cloudy days) and lighter colors for the brighter days.