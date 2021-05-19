Appia Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Bought Deal Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia"), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,750,000 (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued: (i) 5,782,333 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.60 per Unit, and (ii) 3,258,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.70 per FT Unit. The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as sole underwriter and sole bookrunner.www.marketscreener.com