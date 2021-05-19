Appia Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Bought Deal Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saint-Herblain (France), May 11, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the closing which occurred on May 10, 2021 of its previously announced global offering to specified categories of investors of an aggregate of 8,145,176 new ordinary shares, after full exercise of the overallotment option granted to the underwriters (the “Option”), consisting of a public offering of 2,850,088 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, in the United States at an offering price of $26.41 per ADS (the “U.S. Offering”), and a concurrent private placement of 2,445,000 ordinary shares in Europe (including in France) and other countries outside of the United States at the corresponding offering price of €11.00 per ordinary share (the “European Private Placement”, and, together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”). Aggregate gross proceeds of the Global Offering, after full exercise of the Option, before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $107.6 million (€89.6 million).