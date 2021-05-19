newsbreak-logo
Jason Kilar Kicks Off WarnerMedia Upfront With “Business As Usual” Promise As Discovery Merger Begins

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
 2 hours ago

Whatever the future hold for Jason Kilar, the current WarnerMedia CEO wasn’t about to let the Upfronts moment pass him by. Kicking off the pre-recorded virtual hootenanny full of Leslie Odam Jr. Issa Rae, sports, CNN and even a talk show team-up of Bill Maher, Elmo and Samantha Bee, Kilar appeared on-camera to address the corporate elephant in the room,

deadline.com
