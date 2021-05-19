ARAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, issues Q1 CEO Letter to Shareholders. If 2020 was the year of correction and ways to think about business differently, 2021 has been and remains a year of robust opportunities for Alpine 4. For those of you who have read our financial statements for Q1 2021, they represent a perplexing snapshot of our Company in the midst of a monumental transition. In the process of metamorphosis, the Company has changed its direction to become a dominant player in several indices. Our shift began when the Company submitted, in January 2021, a $170 million S3 shelf registration statement with the SEC. For those of you who are not familiar with the SEC's S3 registration statement, it is usually reserved for companies with a much larger operating footprint and are for companies typically listed on the NASDAQ or NYSE. Alpine 4 met the S3 requirements and our S3 went effective with no review by the SEC. This was a huge moment for the Company, of which I can't express the importance of it enough and what it will mean for years to come.