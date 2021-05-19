ARAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
Our financial statements accompanying this Report have been prepared assuming that we will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. We have a minimal operating history and no revenues or earnings from operations. We have no significant assets or financial resources. We will, in all likelihood, sustain operating expenses without corresponding revenues for the immediate future.