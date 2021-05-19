newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ARAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)

marketscreener.com
 2 hours ago

Our financial statements accompanying this Report have been prepared assuming that we will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. We have a minimal operating history and no revenues or earnings from operations. We have no significant assets or financial resources. We will, in all likelihood, sustain operating expenses without corresponding revenues for the immediate future.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 10 Q#Financial Capital#Operating Expenses#Liquidity#Business Plan#Company#Us Gaap#Financial Resources#Capital Expenditures#Limited Capital Resources#Limited Operating History#Disclosure#Earnings#Synergistic Acquisitions#Liabilities#Liquidation#Uncertainty#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Telkonet Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST. WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the 'Company', 'Telkonet'), a leader of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, operational analytics, and energy efficiency for commercial markets, announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Management will host a teleconference at 4:30pm ET today to discuss these results with the financial community.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Concierge Technologies Reports Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter

- Revenues Continue to Rise Over Prior Year with Strong Performance by Subsidiaries - SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, with strong performances in revenues, net income and stockholders' equity.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

New Jersey Mining Company Provides First Quarter Results of Operations and Corporate Activities

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') today announced its consolidated operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The full version of the Company's interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) can be viewed on the Company's web site, and EDGAR. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Shares of NYSE GTS traded up $0.86 during midday...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Businessdallassun.com

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Issues CEO Q1 Letter to Shareholders

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, issues Q1 CEO Letter to Shareholders. If 2020 was the year of correction and ways to think about business differently, 2021 has been and remains a year of robust opportunities for Alpine 4. For those of you who have read our financial statements for Q1 2021, they represent a perplexing snapshot of our Company in the midst of a monumental transition. In the process of metamorphosis, the Company has changed its direction to become a dominant player in several indices. Our shift began when the Company submitted, in January 2021, a $170 million S3 shelf registration statement with the SEC. For those of you who are not familiar with the SEC's S3 registration statement, it is usually reserved for companies with a much larger operating footprint and are for companies typically listed on the NASDAQ or NYSE. Alpine 4 met the S3 requirements and our S3 went effective with no review by the SEC. This was a huge moment for the Company, of which I can't express the importance of it enough and what it will mean for years to come.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million. NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately,Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Appian Appoints Monica Pinto As Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Monica Pinto as Appian's CFO strengthens the Company's senior leadership team. Monica will support the Executive Team on leading the financial management of the company. Brings 20 years of experience in financial services across Europe, Asia and Latin America and over 25 years of experience in both Emerging...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $132.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.80 million and the lowest is $115.15 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised by Analyst

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Inspire...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million. Shares of APPF stock traded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....