Masks are coming off in certain locations and more seats may be opening up in movie theaters but the films themselves are still not drawing much of an audience. Only four films this year have managed to open to more than $10 million and if the Saw series has anything in common with Raya and the Last Dragon it may be the disappointment in not being able to join that exclusive club in 2021. Instead, the latest Saw film, Spiral, looks to become another footnote suggesting that even brand names are not bringing back people to theaters. Yet.