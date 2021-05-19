newsbreak-logo
Monaco vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch Coupe De France Final Online, TV Channel, Time

Cover picture for the articleMonaco and PSG go head-to-head Wednesday at the Stade de France, where one will be crowned Coupe de France champion. PSG is the Coupe de France's most successful club, with 13 titles all-time, and this competition may be PSG's last and best chance at adding silverware this season. The club sits in second place behind Lille entering the Ligue 1 season finale and will have to settle for silver if Lille wins its final game. PSG was eliminated from the Champions League in the semifinals by Manchester City, and the Coupe de la Ligue, France's other domestic cup competition, was put on hiatus to alleviate schedule congestion amid the pandemic.

