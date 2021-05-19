newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Whom could Washington pay with savings from a Moses move?

NBC Sports
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Moses hasn't been moved yet, but Tuesday's reports stating that Washington is likely to proceed onward without the right tackle means he'll be gone soon. When that notion goes public, a transaction almost always happens. So, assuming Moses does become a former member of coach Ron Rivera's roster in...

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Cam Sims
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Defensive Line#Cash#The Washington Post#Savings#Coach Ron Rivera#Front Office#Time#Nfc East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Jonathan Allen on contract year: WFT 'is where I want to stay'

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is in the final year of his five-year rookie deal, and up until now has remained tight-lipped about his future with the Burgundy and Gold beyond this season. But in a recent story by the Washington Post, he revealed his desire to remain in D.C. beyond 2021.
NFLMonterey County Herald

Former 49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor won’t be back for fifth year

Trent Taylor’s best stretch of his NFL career coincided with Jimmy Garoppolo’s 5-0 debut with the 49ers in December 2017. Then injuries took a toll — on both players. Taylor now is moving on from the 49ers, agreeing Monday to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes; Buccaneers, Eagles, Seahawks

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians said rookie QB Kyle Trask has been “fantastic” at minicamp and adds that he has three guys “coaching the (expletive) out of him”. (Greg Auman) As for first-round DE Joe Tryon’s minor knee procedure, Arians said he “did something when he was working out” and that...
College Sportschatsports.com

TyTy Washington moves announcement to TONIGHT

So THAT’S why TyTy Washington couldn’t sleep last night. According to Paul Biancardi, the five-star point guard will announce his college decision TONIGHT at 9 p.m. ET on SportsCenter. Last week, Washington tweeted that he would announce on May 12 (today) before switching to Saturday, May 15. He’s down to Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, and LSU.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dyami Brown will wear No. 2 with the Washington Football Team

In the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected former North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dyami Brown. So far in rookie minicamp, Brown has generated a healthy amount of buzz surrounding his talent. Brown will wear No. 2 with Washington, the same number he...
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tennessee Titans: Injury update on first-round pick Caleb Farley

Tennessee Titans first-round cornerback Caleb Farley is almost done waiting for his return to play and the grueling hours of rehabilitation following a procedure on his back to repair an injury that was discovered during medical re-checks before the draft. He opened up this past weekend at Titans rookie minicamp.
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Kerrigan Bids Farewell to Washington After 10 Seasons

Ryan Kerrigan bids farewell to Washington after 10 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ryan Kerrigan remains a free agent, but it doesn't appear that the longtime Washington Football Team pass rusher will be coming back in 2021 to the only franchise he's ever known. On Sunday night, Kerrigan...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: 3 backup QB options remaining in free agency

The new era of NY Jets football has officially arrived. After a failed experiment with former third overall pick Sam Darnold ended with the quarterback being traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Jets invested their 2021 second overall selection in BYU star Zach Wilson. The 21-year-old QB will have the...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons rookies will play a vital role in team’s overall success

The Falcons roster is compromised of a variety of players in terms of their career trajectories. Some veterans are clearly closer to the end of their careers than the beginning — Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Duron Harmon, and Jake Matthews — with plenty left in the tank. Some players are in the midst of the prime years in their career — Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, Mike Davis, and Deion Jones. There are those younger players who are still developing but are on the cusp of their primes — Chris Lindstrom, Younghoe Koo, and Russell Gage. There are also a few players whose second, third, or fourth-year steps have to be meaningful for this team to compete in 2021 — AJ Terrell, Kaleb McGary, Matt Hennessey, Fabian Moreau, Hayden Hurst, Marlon Davidson, and Isaiah Oliver. But if the Falcons have any hopes of making the playoffs this season, the 2021 draft class will have to provide valuable production.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How does Nick Chubb rank in the 2018 running back class?

Here’s how Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb compares to Saquon Barkley and the other running backs in the 2018 NFL draft class. After recently doing a comparison of the 2018 NFL draft class to see how Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield compared against his fellow quarterbacks, I have decided it would be a fun exercise to see how Nick Chubb compares against the rest of the 2018 running back class.
NFLFOX Sports

If Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers, they could also lose his top weapon

It's no secret that the temperature is rising in Green Bay, and it has nothing to do with the summer weather. Four months after hosting the NFC Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers face one of the toughest decisions in franchise history – what to do with reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.
NFLNBC Sports

Source: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Lee after tryout

The San Francisco 49ers will sign Marqise Lee to their 90-man roster to compete for a spot on the team, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday morning. The NFL Network was the first to report the agreement. Lee signed with the New England Patriots last...
NFLYardbarker

49ers Sign Marqise Lee

The 49ers may have just signed their replacement for Kendrick Bourne. They just announced they have signed veteran slot receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year deal. Lee is similar to Bourne, in the sense they're both possession receivers who make most of their catches over the middle. Last year, Lee signed with the New England Patriots before he opted out of the entire season because of Covid-19. Then this offseason, the Patriots released Lee and signed Bourne to replace him. And now, the 49ers have signed Lee to replace Bourne.
NFLNBC Sports

Cowboys rookie Nahshon Wright clears air with Richard Sherman

Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright raised some eyebrows — including those of Richard Sherman — after he called himself a “more athletic and agile Richard Sherman.”. Sherman expressed his surprise on social media, prompting the Cowboys’ third-round choice to send the veteran free agent a direct message. “I actually reached...
NFLPosted by
106.7 The Fan

Exit the rainmaker - Ryan Kerrigan

Washington could have found a role for Ryan Kerrigan. But that’s not what either really wanted. Instead, Kerrigan will try to revive his career in Philadelphia, lining up for the hated Eagles.
NFLart19.com

Getting Mike Tirico's thoughts on where Washington is headed, Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB, Chase Young and more

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

Dan Quinn has Plans for Quinton Bohanna in Dallas

It looks like Quinton Bohanna has a role in Dallas. A bit of a head-scratcher in the sixth round, Quinton Bohanna was drafted to the Cowboys with the 192nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Clearly, it wasn’t a head-scratcher due to Bohanna’s ability, he definitely has the assets to be a player in the NFL, but we were a bit curious to see how he would fit in Dallas–a team that loaded up on the D-line this offseason. But, new Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn made no secret about it, Quinton Bohanna will have a pivotal role on that Cowboys Defense.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Eagles Sign Ryan Kerrigan

Ryan Kerrigan is staying in the NFC East. On Monday morning, Kerrigan bid farewell to the Washington Football Team. And, minutes later, we learned that he’s agreed to join up with the Eagles (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The Eagles have since confirmed the signing as a one-year deal.