Whom could Washington pay with savings from a Moses move?

The Falcons roster is compromised of a variety of players in terms of their career trajectories. Some veterans are clearly closer to the end of their careers than the beginning — Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Duron Harmon, and Jake Matthews — with plenty left in the tank. Some players are in the midst of the prime years in their career — Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, Mike Davis, and Deion Jones. There are those younger players who are still developing but are on the cusp of their primes — Chris Lindstrom, Younghoe Koo, and Russell Gage. There are also a few players whose second, third, or fourth-year steps have to be meaningful for this team to compete in 2021 — AJ Terrell, Kaleb McGary, Matt Hennessey, Fabian Moreau, Hayden Hurst, Marlon Davidson, and Isaiah Oliver. But if the Falcons have any hopes of making the playoffs this season, the 2021 draft class will have to provide valuable production.