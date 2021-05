The end of the internal combustion engine is upon us and many car manufacturers are proclaiming their allegiance to electrification. Some have been a bit vaguer about when they’ll make an all-electric lineup complete. Other brands have established a date but haven’t even developed one EV yet. Nonetheless, here are the manufacturers that have drawn a line in the sand. They say no later than 2030 will be the year. So in no particular order, here they are.