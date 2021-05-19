The unlikely achievement of a thoroughbred and a small town fuel the film ‘Dream Horse’

As the Hassle’s own Anna Hoang pointed out just last month, Toni Collette is one of our most vital actresses working today, able to nestle into genre films and indie dramedies alike. But perhaps the miracle of Collette’s work is how easily she allows you to forget you’re watching Toni Collette. It’s not that she disappears into her roles, per se— there’s no mistaking that harried, thousand-yard scowl– but when you’re watching her act, it’s remarkably easy to divorce the Toni Collette character in front of you from Toni Collette characters past. Going into Dream Horse, the charming new film from Euros Lyn, I was positive that the film’s feel-good horsie vibes would be overshadowed by memories of Collette’s towering, nerve-shredding performance in Hereditary. Within seconds, though, I was sucked in: like every Toni Collette that has so far appeared onscreen, this Toni Collette is a fully self-contained entity.