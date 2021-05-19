Elevator collapse leads to 1 death, 1 critical injury in the Bronx

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A freight elevator came apart and dropped several stories in the Bronx, leading to one death and a critical injury on Wednesday, according to ABC 7 NY.

Emergency medical services and first responders arrived at the construction site on Bruckner Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. after the elevator tumbled to the first floor.

EMS pronounced one of the workers dead at the scene and transported the other to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, per ABC 7.

The construction site, a four-story mixed occupancy building, is under investigation from the Department of Buildings.

According to ABC 7, the elevator was being worked on at the time of the incident, but officials are unsure what led to it falling several stories.

The workers were allowed to do elevator repairs and the building had several active construction permits for work such as interior renovation, exterior work, vertical enlargement and change of use.

Citizen, a local safety app, saw users upload videos that captured rescue crews at the scene.

The investigation remains active.