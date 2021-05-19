newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Elevator collapse leads to 1 death, 1 critical injury in the Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XxrX_0a4UVTFg00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A freight elevator came apart and dropped several stories in the Bronx, leading to one death and a critical injury on Wednesday, according to ABC 7 NY.

Emergency medical services and first responders arrived at the construction site on Bruckner Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. after the elevator tumbled to the first floor.

EMS pronounced one of the workers dead at the scene and transported the other to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, per ABC 7.

The construction site, a four-story mixed occupancy building, is under investigation from the Department of Buildings.

According to ABC 7, the elevator was being worked on at the time of the incident, but officials are unsure what led to it falling several stories.

The workers were allowed to do elevator repairs and the building had several active construction permits for work such as interior renovation, exterior work, vertical enlargement and change of use.

Citizen, a local safety app, saw users upload videos that captured rescue crews at the scene.

The investigation remains active.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
3K+
Followers
351
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Occupancy#Construction Site#Accident#Critical Condition#Emergency Crews#Abc 7 Ny#Ems#Lincoln Hospital#Elevator Repairs#Collapse#Bruckner Boulevard#N Y#Interior Renovation#Under Investigation#Freight#Exterior Work#Spencer Platt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
GovernmentNew York Post

Four shot, one fatally, overnight in Brooklyn, the Bronx: cops

Four people were shot overnight — including one fatally — as gun violence continued in Brooklyn and the Bronx, cops said. The most recent shooting came at 1:25 a.m. Monday, when a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm in the Belmont section of the Bronx, cops said. The...
Bronx, NYPosted by
Amalia Skelton

Elderly woman in wheelchair punched on Bronx bus

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair while she was onboard a Bronx bus, on Friday morning. According to official sources, the 67-year-old woman was riding a Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m on Friday. She was headed for Bay Plaza. The outrageous attack occurred near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.
Crime & Safety13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Crime & SafetyNBC New York

NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week. The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.
Crime & SafetyPosted by
Audacy

5 shot, 1 fatally, near Bronx McDonald's

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A teen was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting near a McDonald’s in the Bronx on Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot behind the McDonald’s outside Claremont Park at Webster Avenue and Belmont Street in the Claremont section just after 9 p.m.
GovernmentPosted by
Audacy

12 shot, 2 fatally, in 9-hour span across NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Twelve people were shot in seven shooting over the course of nine hours across New York City. Two of the victims died. The shootings happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan. Five of the victims were shot...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
Daily News

Bronx teen dies after being struck in hail of bullets that wounded four others

A 17-year-old boy, one of five people wounded in a hail of bullets behind a Bronx McDonald’s, has died, police said Sunday. Armanis Valdez was struck in the chest when someone opened fire at Claremont Park behind a McDonald’s on Webster Ave. in Claremont about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed him to BronxCare Health System, the former Bronx Lebanon Hospital, but he could not be ...
Crime & SafetyDaily Star

17-year-old fatally shot, 4 wounded behind Bronx McDonald's

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager was killed in the Bronx in a barrage of gunfire that also wounded four other people, police said. Armanis Valdez, 17, was shot in the chest at about 9 p.m. Saturday in a park behind a McDonald's on Webster Avenue, police said. The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Crime & Safetyfreedomnews.tv

5 people shot in Bronx McDonald’s shooting

May 15 2021 Bronx, New York: Five people were hurt tonight in a shooting at a Bronx McDonald’s. The incident occured around 9:07 p.m. on Webster Avenue in Claremont, police said. Four victims walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital, fifth victim was treated on the scene. One person has reportedly died...