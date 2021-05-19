We can’t ‘move on’ from Capitol insurrection until we get accountability (Editorial Board Opinion)

During an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Republican Representative Liz Cheney suggested that another attempted insurrection against the government could happen. “I think there’s no question,” Cheney said, when asked if an attack similar to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could occur again. “We’ve now seen the consequences. We’ve seen how far President Trump was willing to go. We’ve seen not only his, his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty.”