U.S. Politics

We can’t ‘move on’ from Capitol insurrection until we get accountability (Editorial Board Opinion)

By Advance Media NY Editorial Board
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 hours ago
The country is not. Sensible people want an accurate accounting of the events of Jan. 6 and accountability for those responsible for it. More than 400 people have been arrested and face trial. But the person at the center of the campaign to overturn the presidential election – former President Donald Trump – won’t stop flogging his false claims. Republicans like Stefanik and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won’t contradict Trump and, in fact, punish Republicans who do.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

Mike Pence
Joe Biden
John Katko
Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
