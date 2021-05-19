newsbreak-logo
Columbus' Origins Probed

GenomeWeb
 2 hours ago

Researchers are launching a project to analyze bone samples from the remains of Christopher Columbus to determine where in Europe he was from, the Associated Press reports. According to the AP, it's widely believed that Columbus, who sailed the Atlantic on behalf of Spain, was from Genoa in Italy, though others have speculated that he may have been from elsewhere. Granada University's José Antonio Lorente, who is leading the effort, tells it that the investigation could clear up inconsistencies in the historical record.

