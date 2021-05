Teal Point Resort is looking for groundskeepers for mowing and maintenance as well as housekeepers. Must have a reliable vehicle to make it to work on time, be willing to work weekends, and work well with others. Must be 18 or older for Grounds keeping and maintenance. Must be at least 15 years old with workers permit for housekeeping position. Minimum $12.00 per hour for unskilled labor. Wages increase based on experience. Will train on the job and reward employees that are willing to learn multiple skills. Pay levels are determined by your ability to master new skills and develop as a leader.