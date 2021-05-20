newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium’s ‘beer bat’ goes viral

By Gabe McDonald
WMBF
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nothing goes together like beer and baseball. At the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ home, TicketReturn.com Field, nearly 26 ounces of beer in a plastic baseball bat are available to fans at every home game. While Pelicans fans along the Grand Strand have seen them before, the...

www.wmbfnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Beer#Home Game#Fun Home#Home Field#The University Of Ohio#Pelicans Ballpark#Barstool Sports#Usa Today#Venmo#Columbia Fireflies#Myrtle Beach Games#Pelicans Fans#Ticketreturn Com Field#Grand Strand#S C#Dollar Beers#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Myrtle Beach, SCfightnews.com

Hill Stops Julio Bassa in Myrtle Beach

In the main event of Christy Martin’s sold-out show at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, New Orleans lightweight Jeremy Hill took out Colombian Deivi Julio Bassa with a four-knockdown beating. Dropping Bassa twice in round two and twice more in the fourth, prompted referee Bill Clancy to halt matters at 2:09 of the round. Hill was coming off his first career loss in March, while Bassa was coming off a recent win in March. Julio Bassa showed excellent ring genetics as he is related to former Colombian world champions Jorge Eliecer Julio and Fidel Bassa. He was able to land some nice counters on Hill, but once Hill realized the naturally smaller Bassa couldn’t hurt him, he opened up, scoring the knockdown and hurting Bassa even when he didn’t knock him down. With the win, Hill moves to 15-1, 9 KOs, while Bassa falls to 22-10, 14 KOs.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry

South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the gridiron, planning a home and home series for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the non-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway set, with UNC joining archrival Clemson on the Gamecocks’ schedule.
Myrtle Beach, SCmapquest.com

6 Best Courses to Play in N. Myrtle Beach, SC

It is uncommon that we stumble upon such interesting courses in a town the size of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, so let me to introduce them. Here is an review of many fantastic courses to try. Tidewater Golf Club. An entertaining green to visit while in N. Myrtle Beach is...
Myrtle Beach, SCThe Post and Courier

GolfPass ranks Myrtle Beach as world's 13th-best golf destination

MYRTLE BEACH – Thirteen is usually an unlucky number, but not for golf courses in Myrtle Beach. On May 14, GolfPass, a subscription-based website created by the NBC Sports Group, ranked Myrtle Beach as the world’s 13th-best golf destination on its list of “Top 100 Golf Destinations in the World”.
Myrtle Beach, SCAP

Myrtle Beach Bike Week rebounds from 2020 pandemic slump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina motorcyclists' event attracted large numbers of bikers from across the United States this year, after the 2020 gathering was diminished by the coronavirus pandemic. Myrtle Beach Bike Week event began May 7 wrapped up Sunday. The Sun News reported that hundreds of...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Lucky lottery numbers net Grand Strand woman $300K

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand lottery player’s lucky numbers won her $300,000. And she’s going to keep playing them. According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner, who asked not to be identified, purchased the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Carolina Food Mart on Forestbrook Road in the Myrtle Beach area.
Sportsmyhorrynews.com

Newfound St. James star finds softball peace amid loaded Sharks roster

Adam Jones didn’t try to pore over a decade’s worth of memories. He went with his gut. “Without looking at numbers,” he said days before yet another playoff appearance, “I’d say this is the best we’ve been offensively.”. The St. James softball coach who took over the program prior to...
Conway, SCWMBF

Dining With Dockery: 810 Billiards & Bowling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - 810 Billards & Bowling offers more than just fun and games! In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Conway for the location off of 501 just south of Conway. From happy hour to a late-night snack, 810 offers a fun and memorable experience...
Conway, SCWMBF

Enjoy the three 810 Billiards and Bowling locations along the Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -810 Billiards and Bowling has three locations around the Grand Strand in Conway, The Market Common and North Myrtle Beach. They have food, drinks and fun! You can bowl, watch a game at the sports bar with a great cocktail and order some great food. This is a great place to have some fun with family and friends.
Myrtle Beach, SCcarolinasportsman.com

Fake out summer specks in the Carolinas

Jeff Burleson is a native of Lumberton, N.C., who lives in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences and is a certified biologist and professional forester for Southern Palmetto Environmental Consulting.
BaseballWMBF

S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of the 2021 high school baseball playoffs which begin Friday night, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for this season. A host of standouts from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. Their names are in bold below. Players with an asterisk by their names were the players of the year in their regions.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Sea Turtles Begin Nesting In Myrtle Beach This Weekend

Mother Sea Turtles will swim in from the shore and begin building nests and laying eggs on the beach this weekend. Sea turtles use beaches and the lower dunes to nest and lay their eggs. Sea turtles deposit an average of about 100 eggs in each nest and lay between 3 and 7 nests during the nesting season.
Socastee, SCmyhorrynews.com

Most Grand Strand baseball playoff qualifiers navigating return to high-profile games after lengthy break

Socastee baseball has been just fine with a lengthy layoff since clinching the Region VI-5A crown on April 14. It’s given the Braves time to work out some kinks, sure. But for Curtis Hudson’s program — one that last made the state playoffs more than a full prep cycle ago — the last month has been about trying to get the most out of a golden opportunity.