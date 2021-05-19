newsbreak-logo
2 LDS missionaries, one from Springville, Utah killed in Texas crash

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleDENTON, Texas, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died while serving in the field Tuesday. “We are saddened to share news of the passing of two young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who were killed in a head-on traffic collision on Tuesday, in Denton, Texas,” said a statement from LDS Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

