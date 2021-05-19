Barbecue, burgers and burritos: 9 casual restaurants to try in North Georgia

Customers place their food orders Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Big Burritos Mexican Grill on Wallis Road in Flowery Branch. - photo by Scott Rogers

Sometimes you just need a meal that's big on taste but doesn't require you to put on a shirt with a collar or a shoe with a heel. These casual spots in North Georgia can be trusted to meet that craving. You'll order at the counter, but they'll deliver on flavor.

Big Burritos Mexican Grill

Embrace family, mariachi music and loads of flavor at this restaurant. Authentic Mexican dishes include enchiladas verdes, carne asada and birria de res, beef that’s been braised for hours in a “secret sauce.” Customers can also opt to build their own burrito, which locals have described as “the size of an alley cat.” Yes, these burritos are that big.

3652 Wallis Road, Oakwood

facebook.com/bigburritosmexicangrill | 678-989-7214

A tray of Southern food — cornbread, beans, a fried pork chop, deviled eggs rounded out with sweet potato souffle — is served at Longstreet Cafe on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. - photo by Austin Steele

Longstreet Cafe

for some good ol’ Southern comfort food? Longstreet has you covered. The longtime staple is the place to go if you’re looking for a meat-and-three. Expect to find fried foods like chicken tenders and hefty sides like macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes. Don’t forget your sweet tea and banana pudding.

1043 Riverside Terrace, Gainesville

Longstreetcafe.com | 770-287-0820

Gainesville's Alpha Gyro Grill serves authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual setting. - photo by Scott Rogers

Alpha Gyro Grill

Order your gyro or falafel wrap at the counter and be ready for surprisingly vibrant flavors. Get more adventurous with a plate of moussaka or one of the pasta dishes or soups. The restaurant owes its authenticity to its Greek owner, who opened the place in 2017. It has become a staple with locals.

215 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Gainesville

facebook.com/alphagyrogrill | 678-696-8380

The Collegiate Grill

Travel back in time at this diner that serves up one of the best hamburgers in town. Sizzling on the flat top in front of you with fries being cooked in oil nearby, a burger at The Collegiate is an American classic. Order one with a patty or two, add some cheese and ketchup — lettuce, tomato and onion if you like — and you’ll be on your way down memory lane.

220 Main St. SW, Gainesville

facebook.com/collegiategrill | 678-989-2280

People can pick up crab legs and other types of seafood at JAG's Cafe & Catering in Gainesville. - photo by Kelsey Podo

JAG’s Cafe & Catering

The smell of crawfish, jambalaya and gumbo fills the family-run JAG’s Cafe & Catering. Recipes come from the owner’s memory of growing up in New Orleans, though it’s more about cooking than following instructions.

3008 McEver Road, Gainesville

facebook.com/JAGsCafe | 770-895-4105

The Inked Pig

The Inked Pig puts its own mark on classic barbecue dishes. On the menu, you can find a barbacoa brisket with chimichurri sauce and sweet tea-smoked chicken along with classic pulled pork and sauces. The restaurant itself is located in the midtown district of Gainesville where you can hear the train whistle by.

www.theinkedpig.com | 678-696-5611

Dawsonville Pool Room

Possibly the most well-known eatery and cultural hotspot in the Dawson County area, the Pool Room is a monument to the history of racing. It’s known throughout the world for its connection to the beginnings of the sport and is famous for its signature Bully Burger and for sounding the “SI-REEN” for racing victories by NASCAR drivers Bill and Chase Elliott.

9 Bill Elliott St., Dawsonville

706-265-2792

Big D’s Barbecue

When you’re heading north on Ga. 400 and feeling a hankering for classic Southern barbecue, just look for the building with the big pink pig — Big D’s Barbecue. Since the early 2000s, Big D’s has been serving up masterfully cooked barbecue in all its various forms, from locations in Forsyth and Dawson counties.

6566 Highway 53 East, Dawsonville; 236 Highway 53 West, Dawsonville; 212 Atlanta Road, Cumming.

www.bigdsbbq.com | 706-216-6706

Marie’s Italian Deli

Marie’s Italian Deli uses only the finest and freshest ingredients to create breakfasts, pizzas, calzones, subs, soups, salads and homemade Italian dishes.

580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34, Cumming