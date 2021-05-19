newsbreak-logo
The Center for the Arts to offer kids’ summer camps

By The Center for the Arts
YubaNet
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRASS VALLEY, Calif. – Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts will host a number of summer camps for children, each offering guidance and direction in a variety of mediums: visual arts, aerial circus, comedy, and theater. The camps will take place both in person and online (depending on the class), giving children the opportunity to explore their creativity while developing an appreciation for the arts.

