newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

(Watch) Joyner Lucas – Zim Zimma (starring Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez & Diddy)

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! Joyner Lucas dropped the video for his song “Zim Zimma” and it didn’t lack any A-List celebrity appearances! We see cameos from Boston legend and movie star Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez who we all have memories of be woken up in the middle of the night by the intro to ‘The George Lopez Show” and music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Love” Combs! Joyner recently talked about his friendship with Wahlberg in an interview with Billboard “Mark Wahlberg is my brother,” he explained. “He’s a Boston native, and he is somebody that is an extremely dope guy. He reached out to me when I dropped “Will” and was like, “Let me get this straight, you couldn’t drop this record called ‘Mark?’” Check out the video below!

hotradiomaine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lopez
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Joyner Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Cameos#Song#Video#Love#Boston#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmyq105.com

MJTV: Mark Wahlberg’s Diet for His New Movie

Celebrities in Hollywood are always changing their diet for new roles. Many actors are persistent in maintaining their fit body image, while others have to pack on some pounds to fit their character’s physique. Mark Wahlberg, who has always been in shape, has taken a new role in the movie Stu. But this role doesn’t demand a muscular appearance. In fact, Wahlberg is currently working to look the opposite.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mother Alma on Her 79th Birthday

Wahlberg brothers Mark and Donnie are celebrating their late mother Alma on what would've been her 79th birthday with some sweet tributes on social media. The Spencer Confidential star honored his mother with a cropped photo of the two sitting next to each other on a couch. "Happy birthday mommy," he wrote in the brief caption.
Moviesamericamagazine.org

Catholic actors Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson begin filming movie about boxer-turned-priest

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Filming has begun on "Stu," which tells the story of a Father Stuart Long, a onetime boxer who became a priest and died in 2014. Catholic actors Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson star in the project, Wahlberg as the priest and Gibson as his father. Variety, a show business magazine, reported Wahlberg has added a lot of weight to play the role.
Fitnesshotradiomaine.com

(News) Mark Wahlberg’s Diet is Insane!

Mark Wahlberg’s latest diet is not for the faint of heart. For an upcoming movie called “Stu”, the actor has to pack on the pounds! The actor has already gained 20 pounds and is looking to gain another 20! But he’s working with doctors and nutritionists to make sure he’s doing it the right way. He’s eating around 7,000 calories a day. He eats every 3 hours. His day starts at around 3:00 A.M. and here’s how it goes. 1. Four eggs, followed by a workout. 2.Eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil, and a protein shake. 3. Some kind of ground beef or ground turkey, either in a burger patty or a meatloaf, cup of rice. 4. Half a roasted chicken, cup of rice, a cup of cooked spinach and a cup of cooked beets. 5. An eight-ounce veal chop or pork chop. 6. A four-ounce piece of salmon, a cup of rice, olive oil, and beets. 7. Eight ounces of some kind of steak, eight ounces of some kind of white fish, and lots of vegetables. 8. The Nightcap: A mash consisting of one cup of cooked steel-cut oatmeal, two tablespoons of applesauce, two tablespoons of jelly or jam, two tablespoons of almond butter, and a tablespoon of molasse. AND he gets a cheat day over the weekend!
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Mark Wahlberg film 'Infinite' from Antoine Fuqua heading to Paramount+

May 6 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg's upcoming sci-fi film Infinite from director Antoine Fuqua will be skipping theaters and heading to streaming service Paramount+ in June. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement on Thursday during a quarterly earnings call. Infinite was originally set to hit theaters on September 24....
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New taco spot backed by George Lopez coming to Atlanta this summer

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As the restaurant and food scene continues to expand in Atlanta, the city is seeing more “ghost” restaurants make a home throughout the area. These ghosts are known to be delivery-only and don’t offer any dine-in options. It’s almost as if they don’t exist until it’s time for food to be delivered to customers. These types of establishments came about during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when many restaurants were forced to close their doors for an unknown amount of time.
Pennsylvania EntertainmentPosted by
WHYY

I Am Winkle (Mark Minassian)

I Am Winkle, aka Mark Minassian, is an American singer-songwriter who currently resides in Chester County, PA. Mark refuses to be “pigeon-holed” and prides himself on writing in various musical genres, including pop-rock, folk, surf music (with his band “Into the Soup”), and blues (with his band “The Last Stand Blues Band”).
Texas LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Comedian George Lopez Will Bring Yet Another Celebrity Ghost Kitchen to Dallas

Stand-up comedian George Lopez is the latest celebrity to announce plans for a ghost kitchen that will start delivering tacos via mobile delivery apps next month. Lopez has teamed up with Nextbite, a virtual restaurant management company that operates ghost kitchens for celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, to open a delivery-only eatery called, appropriately, George Lopez Tacos. According to a press release, the recipes for the tacos were created by Lopez himself, including both the proteins that will be tucked into tortillas and the salsas served alongside.
MoviesEmpire

Mark Wahlberg's Infinite And Camila Cabello's Cinderella Skipping Cinemas For Streaming

Though we're all anticipating cinema's big return, it appears there are some movies – and the studios that made them – unwilling to completely commit to coming back. Two new films, sci-fi thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and the latest adaptation of Cinderella, which marks the film debut of singer Camilla Cabello, will both be headed to streaming services.
Musicpower106.com

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby Team Up For “Ramen & OJ”

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas is back with a new visual for his single “Ramen & OJ” featuring Lil’ Baby. The song is Lucas’s first new release since ‘EVOLUTION,’ which released back in October 2020. “Ramen & OJ” is a fully independent production created with a new artist platform, co-founded by Joyner called Tully.