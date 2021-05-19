(Watch) Joyner Lucas – Zim Zimma (starring Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez & Diddy)

Mark Wahlberg’s latest diet is not for the faint of heart. For an upcoming movie called “Stu”, the actor has to pack on the pounds! The actor has already gained 20 pounds and is looking to gain another 20! But he’s working with doctors and nutritionists to make sure he’s doing it the right way. He’s eating around 7,000 calories a day. He eats every 3 hours. His day starts at around 3:00 A.M. and here’s how it goes. 1. Four eggs, followed by a workout. 2.Eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil, and a protein shake. 3. Some kind of ground beef or ground turkey, either in a burger patty or a meatloaf, cup of rice. 4. Half a roasted chicken, cup of rice, a cup of cooked spinach and a cup of cooked beets. 5. An eight-ounce veal chop or pork chop. 6. A four-ounce piece of salmon, a cup of rice, olive oil, and beets. 7. Eight ounces of some kind of steak, eight ounces of some kind of white fish, and lots of vegetables. 8. The Nightcap: A mash consisting of one cup of cooked steel-cut oatmeal, two tablespoons of applesauce, two tablespoons of jelly or jam, two tablespoons of almond butter, and a tablespoon of molasse. AND he gets a cheat day over the weekend!