NSAA approves girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport for 2021-22; state hoops schedule released
It only took one year for girls wrestling to move from an emerging sport to a fully sanctioned Nebraska School Activities Association activity. As expected, the NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 at its May meeting Wednesday in Lincoln to bring girls wrestling into the fold, and will integrate their state championships into the boys state meet at CHI Health Center Omaha next February.columbustelegram.com