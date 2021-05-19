American Legion Auxiliary Unit #25 encourages Lawrence County to honor fallen warriors on National Poppy Day®

Honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans on National Poppy Day®, Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Foodland when members of American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit [#25] distribute bright red poppies in exchange for a donation. The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. The American Legion Family called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, which was officially designated as such in 2017.