newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #25 encourages Lawrence County to honor fallen warriors on National Poppy Day®

Moulton Advertiser
 1 hour ago

Honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans on National Poppy Day®, Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Foodland when members of American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit [#25] distribute bright red poppies in exchange for a donation. The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. The American Legion Family called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, which was officially designated as such in 2017.

www.moultonadvertiser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy#Poppies#War Veterans#Military Veterans#Memorial Day Weekend#Volunteers#Foodland#Flanders Fields#Congress#Ala Unit#Ala Girls Nation#Capitol Hill#U S A#National Poppy Day#Lawrence County#Disabled Veterans#Proud Sponsor#Warriors#Crepe Paper Flowers#World War
Related
Alabama GovernmentMoulton Advertiser

Late Commissioner Hargrove honored in May meeting

The late Joey Hargrove, who was serving in his third term as Lawrence County’s District 5 commissioner, was honored in the Commission’s regular monthly meeting on Friday. Commissioners presented Hargrove’s family with a resolution mourning his passing. Hargrove, 53, who represented the East Lawrence area, died on March 22 from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community.
Alabama SocietyMoulton Advertiser

Mt. Hope centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with her community

An active lifestyle and hard work are reasons Annie Blankenship Crumpton might list in explanation of her own longevity, but those closest to her believe it has more to do with her self-determination and perseverance. The 100-year-old Mt. Hope resident was celebrated by family, friends and her entire community on Saturday after she reached the milestone birthday last Monday.
Alabama GovernmentMoulton Advertiser

Lawrence County youth complete training during youth leadership conference

An elite group of ninth and 10th graders from throughout Alabama attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H Center in Columbiana April 29-30. Students applied for the conference which focused on training future leaders. It is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, county Farmers Federations and Alabama Farm Credit (AFC).
Alabama GovernmentMoulton Advertiser

Stanley Johnson named 2021 Floyd Campbell awardee

Strawberry Festival Director and Lawrence County educator Stanley Johnson was awarded the Floyd Campbell Community Service Award at the Strawberry & Antiques Festival on Saturday. The annual award, given by the Lawrence County Fire Fighters & Rapid Responders Association, recognizes a Lawrence County citizen who “reflects Mr. Floyd’s attributes,” according...
Alabama GovernmentThe Decatur Daily

In the community: Not only strawberries

The Strawberry & Antique Festival, one of Lawrence County’s largest events, returned to Moulton on Friday and Saturday after being canceled in 2020. The festival featured family events throughout the weekend, including live musical entertainment, a 5K fun run, a Miss Strawberry pageant, a classic car and motorcycle show, and much more.
Moulton Advertiser

Community events and COVID: gather responsibly

The 6th Annual Strawberry and Antique Festival is happening this weekend in Moulton, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Not only because it seems we’re slowly getting back to some sense of normalcy and seeing a return of social events, but also because we know how great these events like the festival are for our county and it’s communities.