Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith gets contract extension

Columbus Dispatch
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleGene Smith is receiving a four-year contract extension that would keep him in place as the athletic director at Ohio State into 2026. The new agreement, which was obtained by The Dispatch on Wednesday, remained subject to approval at a university board of trustees committee meeting that began earlier in the morning. It was signed in March by Smith and president Kristina M. Johnson.

www.dispatch.com
