There are a variety of reasons why investors have turned to the Uphold crypto exchange since its 2015 launch. It allows users to aggregate purchases of both cryptocurrencies and precious metals. It accepts over two dozen different national currencies, making its reach both global and convenient for all. Uphold even launched a crypto debit card in collaboration with MasterCard (NYSE:MA). But now, Uphold is staring down the green coin revolution with its eco-friendly exchange options, and is seeking to seize the opportunity.