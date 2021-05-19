newsbreak-logo
‘Dean of Texas’ Sportscasters’ Dale Hansen to Retire

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA calls “the dean of Texas’ sportscasters and one of the most recognized faces in Dallas-Fort Worth television history” is hanging up his mic later this year. After more than 38 years, Dale Hansen says he’s retiring on Sept. 2. “There’s an old proverb that...

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Texas BusinessLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas Businessfortworthbusiness.com

New president at Briggs Freeman: Russ Anderson to lead day-to-day operations

Changes at one of the leading and oldest real estate brokerages in North Texas don’t happen every day, maybe not every year. So it was big news in April when Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, announced the promotion of Russ Anderson to president of the firm, a position formerly held by Briggs.
dmagazine.com

Jeff “Skin” Wade and the Record Label That Wants to Change Dallas

As our feature profile of Ben and Skin goes live, a look at a side project that wants to help some Dallas nonprofits and has more than a few big names participating. Hopefully you’ll be entertained by a story I wrote in this month’s issue (“Brothers From Another Mother,” which is online today). On the surface, it’s about Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade, two guys who do a radio show. But it’s really about childhood friendships and hip-hop and the vicissitudes of life and taking creative risks. Inspired by their journey, I took a risk in how I chose to bring you their narrative, inviting them to collaborate in the storytelling rather than just serve as subjects. You’ll see.
Texas SportsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Former Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players in the NCAA tournament

The NCAA softball bracket was released Sunday night and 64 teams will begin playing Friday for the ultimate goal ... a championship trophy in Oklahoma City on June 9. Regionals will run Friday through Sunday at sites like Norman, Stillwater, Austin and Baton Rouge followed by super regionals May 27-30. From there, the final eight teams will move on to OKC for the Women’s College World Series capped off with a best-of-three championship starting Monday June 7 on ESPN.
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Texas SportsLone Star Ball

Jack Kruger outrighted to Round Rock

Catcher Jack Kruger has cleared waivers and been outrighted to AAA Round Rock, the Texas Rangers announced today. The 26 year old Kruger had been claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Anaheim Angels on May 9, 2021, was put on the taxi squad, and then was designated for assignment by the Rangers on May 15, 2021, so that Hunter Wood could be added to the active and 40 man roster.
Texas SportsClick2Houston.com

DFW Baseball Playoffs: UIL Regional Quarterfinal Pairings & Schedule

Dallas-Fort Worth area baseball teams continue to battle it out for their right to play in the UIL State tournament. After a hard-fought area-round in every classification, baseball teams look toward the Regional Quarterfinals this week. You can find the pairings and schedule for the DFW area teams listed below.
Texas Governmentfox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Texas Entertainmentglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.
Dallas Weekly

The Dallas Weekly Partners with Michael Clayton Productions for Summer Concert Series

Dallas Weekly’s Black Music Month 2021 to feature Virtual Summer Concert Series as part of MCP’s CHRCHx Soul Music Festival. DALLAS, May 14, 2021 — Now that the world is again venturing out of their houses, The Dallas Weekly is resuming their partnership with Michael Clayton Productions (MCP) to produce a series of in person and virtual concerts throughout the month of June 2021 as part of Dallas Weekly’s “Black Music Month 2021” campaign.
Texas LifestyleDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.