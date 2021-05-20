3 Tourist Attractions for First-Timers in New York City

Times Square, New York Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

When planning your next vacation, New York is definitely a destination that you should be considering.

There are many amazing sites to see while visiting New York, and the following three will give you a hint of where to start to enjoy your holiday.

The Empire State Building

If you want to get a world-class view of New York, then you must visit the Empire State Building!

A couple of tips that can make your visit even more enjoyable: first of all, keep track of what the weather will be like when you plan to visit as the best views from the top of this famous building are on a clear day.

To save some time, consider purchasing your ticket online. Just select the day you are going to visit, and as soon as you can get through security, you can bypass the ticket line and head straight for the lines to get on one of the elevators.

The observatory is open 365 days a year. Still, the opening hours of the observatories and elevators service are subject to change, so make sure to check the Empire State Building official website for updated information.

Empire State Building, New York Photo by Freddy Marschall on Unsplash

The Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is another must-see attraction while visiting the Big Apple. This ever-enduring symbol of freedom is a fun way to learn more about the history of the United States.

Plan to arrive early when you visit the Statue of Liberty; this way, you will have a much better chance of avoiding long lines.

If you are on a budget, consider packing your lunch, as there are plenty of spaces available to have a picnic. The Staten Island Ferry that gets you to the Statue of Liberty it's free, another great way to save some cash!

Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island Photo by Avi Werde on Unsplash

Central Park

Central Park is for sure the most famous park in New York City, and dedicating a day to it is a great way to take a break during a busy city visit.

You can enjoy a picnic or a boat ride or simply just talk a stroll through the beautiful park. Central Park Zoo is an excellent alternative for families who don't want to take a trip to the equally renowned Bronx Zoo.

Strawberry Fields is a gorgeous living tribute to John Lennon. You can see the beautiful Imagine Mosaic and over one hundred different species of plants here.

Shakespeare in the Park holds performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park all throughout the summer. You will not be disappointed taking in a show.

Central Park, New York Photo by Valentin Wechsler on Unsplash

These are just three of the great attractions that New York has to offer its visitors each and every day. No matter what you decide to do or what time of the year you choose to visit, you are bound to have a fun and exciting vacation.