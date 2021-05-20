newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

3 Tourist Attractions for First-Timers in New York City

Posted by 
Traveling with Alice
Traveling with Alice
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqbQ2_0a4Sox4r00
Times Square, New YorkPhoto by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

When planning your next vacation, New York is definitely a destination that you should be considering.

There are many amazing sites to see while visiting New York, and the following three will give you a hint of where to start to enjoy your holiday.

The Empire State Building

If you want to get a world-class view of New York, then you must visit the Empire State Building!

A couple of tips that can make your visit even more enjoyable: first of all, keep track of what the weather will be like when you plan to visit as the best views from the top of this famous building are on a clear day.

To save some time, consider purchasing your ticket online. Just select the day you are going to visit, and as soon as you can get through security, you can bypass the ticket line and head straight for the lines to get on one of the elevators.

The observatory is open 365 days a year. Still, the opening hours of the observatories and elevators service are subject to change, so make sure to check the Empire State Building official website for updated information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Oo8J_0a4Sox4r00
Empire State Building, New YorkPhoto by Freddy Marschall on Unsplash

The Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is another must-see attraction while visiting the Big Apple. This ever-enduring symbol of freedom is a fun way to learn more about the history of the United States.

Plan to arrive early when you visit the Statue of Liberty; this way, you will have a much better chance of avoiding long lines.

If you are on a budget, consider packing your lunch, as there are plenty of spaces available to have a picnic. The Staten Island Ferry that gets you to the Statue of Liberty it's free, another great way to save some cash!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbgLd_0a4Sox4r00
Statue of Liberty, Ellis IslandPhoto by Avi Werde on Unsplash

Central Park

Central Park is for sure the most famous park in New York City, and dedicating a day to it is a great way to take a break during a busy city visit.

You can enjoy a picnic or a boat ride or simply just talk a stroll through the beautiful park. Central Park Zoo is an excellent alternative for families who don't want to take a trip to the equally renowned Bronx Zoo.

Strawberry Fields is a gorgeous living tribute to John Lennon. You can see the beautiful Imagine Mosaic and over one hundred different species of plants here.

Shakespeare in the Park holds performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park all throughout the summer. You will not be disappointed taking in a show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSkYz_0a4Sox4r00
Central Park, New YorkPhoto by Valentin Wechsler on Unsplash

These are just three of the great attractions that New York has to offer its visitors each and every day. No matter what you decide to do or what time of the year you choose to visit, you are bound to have a fun and exciting vacation.

Traveling with Alice

Traveling with Alice

New York, NY
419
Followers
82
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Solo traveler discovering United States' top touristic attractions and hidden gems.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Statue Of Liberty#Central Park Zoo#Summer Vacation#Vacation Time#Times Square#The Empire State Building#The Staten Island Ferry#New Yorkphoto#Bronx Zoo#Attractions#Spaces#Delacorte Theater#Updated Information#Unsplash#Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said,...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYMPNnow

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!