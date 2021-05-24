newsbreak-logo
Bowie, MD

Prince George's County Police Investigates Death of Three Year Old Boy Shot to Death in Bowie Apartment

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 hours ago

Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a three-year-old boy inside of a Bowie apartment on Monday. The child died of his injuries late Tuesday night.

On May 17, 2021, at approximately 5:45 pm, City of Bowie police officers responded to an apartment in the 16400 block of Governors Bridge Road. Once they arrived, they located the child suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment with critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the child and a parent were visiting the apartment. There were additional adults there at the time. Shortly after their arrival, the child was shot. Detectives are looking into whether this was an accidental shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0021802.

